Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $10.17 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $399.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 369.69, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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