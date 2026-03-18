Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 318,953 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 615.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,280,000 after purchasing an additional 250,498 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,115,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $216.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

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