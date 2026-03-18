Petix & Botte Co Acquires 10,579 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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