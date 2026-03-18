Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Sony Corporation $SONY

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,077 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sony by 7,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,147 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Sony
Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Pictures struck a multiyear first?look and co?financing pact with Macro Film Studios, boosting potential pipeline, co?finance upside and studio content leverage. Sony Pictures & Macro Film Studios Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Nashville retained top talent as Kane Brown re?ups, reinforcing recurring music revenue and publishing/record stability for the company’s music segment. Kane Brown Re?ups With Sony Nashville
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Semiconductor Solutions unveiled a 4K image sensor using the industry’s smallest 1.45 µm LOFIC pixels, supporting NSS’s leadership in imaging chips and potential wins in security and embedded camera markets. 4K Image Sensor Release
- Positive Sentiment: Sony rolled out a major PSSR upscaling update for PS5 Pro, improving perceived console value and software compatibility—positive for PlayStation hardware/software monetization. PS5 Pro PSSR Upscaling Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Sony sold its $49M stake in the kids franchise Octonauts to Wanda; this monetizes an asset but reduces ownership of a successful IP—limited near?term financial impact given the size. Octonauts Stake Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Box?office report: Sony’s sports animation “Goat” opened strongly in China, offering an upside path for international theatrical revenue if momentum continues. Goat China Box Office
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut SONY to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $30 to $22, signaling lower near?term expectations and likely contributing to the share?price weakness today. Bernstein Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Honda’s pullback on some U.S. EV plans raises uncertainty for Sony’s automotive ambitions (Sony Mobility), leaving the electric sedan project’s timeline and partner roadmap less certain. Honda US EV Pullback
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sony
Sony Stock Performance
NYSE SONY opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of -104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Sony Profile
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
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