Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Sony Corporation $SONY

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,077 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sony by 7,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,147 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sony

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Nomura raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

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Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of -104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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