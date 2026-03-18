Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 207.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,326 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.6% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 71.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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