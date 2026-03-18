Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 128,257 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,257 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Select Water Solutions worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 466.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 802,833 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 5,584.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 90.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 576,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Select Water Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $441,925.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,636.29. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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