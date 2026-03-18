Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.65 and last traded at $74.4390, with a volume of 927720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $778,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 476,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,266.26. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $695,893.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,694.27. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 145,191 shares of company stock worth $10,080,956 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.