Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Grows By 18.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,484 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 61,798 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

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iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SUSL stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $998.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2988 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

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The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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