Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 588,548 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 12th total of 490,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,752,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,752,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:SILO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.39. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silo Pharma by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silo Pharma by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 364,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silo Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel psychedelic and related synthetic therapies. Headquartered in New York City, the company applies proprietary chemistry and targeted drug delivery approaches to advance candidates that address critical unmet needs across oncology, neurology and mental health.

The company’s preclinical and early-stage clinical pipeline comprises several programs that explore serotonin receptor modulators, synthetic analogs of classic psychoactive compounds and neuroprotective agents.

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