Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 36,348 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Umicore Price Performance

About Umicore

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

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Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

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