Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,210 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,490,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 181.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 205,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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