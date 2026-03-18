First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander Bradley Sells 590 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander Bradley sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $118,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,484.80. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.51.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $269 from $312, implying ~34% upside from the current price — a continued institutional vote of confidence despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $269 from $312, implying ~34% upside from the current price — a continued institutional vote of confidence despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage lists First Solar among undervalued renewable-energy stocks, reinforcing a value/mean?reversion investment narrative (forward P/E cited as attractive). InsiderMonkey undervalued stocks article

Analyst/media coverage lists First Solar among undervalued renewable-energy stocks, reinforcing a value/mean?reversion investment narrative (forward P/E cited as attractive). Neutral Sentiment: Several small insider sales were reported (e.g., Georges Antoun sold 245 shares at ~$200.80). These single, modest dispositions are routine for insiders and may not by themselves signal a change in company outlook. Antoun Form 4

Several small insider sales were reported (e.g., Georges Antoun sold 245 shares at ~$200.80). These single, modest dispositions are routine for insiders and may not by themselves signal a change in company outlook. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: the CFO sold 14,106 shares (~$2.82M; ~31.98% reduction), the General Counsel sold 9,022 shares (~$1.8M; ~48% reduction), and the CEO sold 1,937 shares (~$389k). Large, clustered sales by senior management can weigh on sentiment because they reduce insider ownership and may prompt questions about timing or outlook. Representative SEC filing: CFO sale. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: the CFO sold 14,106 shares (~$2.82M; ~31.98% reduction), the General Counsel sold 9,022 shares (~$1.8M; ~48% reduction), and the CEO sold 1,937 shares (~$389k). Large, clustered sales by senior management can weigh on sentiment because they reduce insider ownership and may prompt questions about timing or outlook. Representative SEC filing: CFO sale. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, which introduces legal/financial risk and can increase headline volatility and potential liability concerns. Pomerantz investor alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Glj Research lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $312.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

View Our Latest Report on First Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.