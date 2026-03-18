12,011 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,697,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

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