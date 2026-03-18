Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.31 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $612.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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