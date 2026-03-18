JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 795,710 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $102,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 364.29%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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