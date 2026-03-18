JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $102.52 Million Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,974,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,517,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
More BitMine Immersion Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting BitMine Immersion Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reports crypto and cash holdings of $11.5 billion, including 4.596 million ETH and 3,040,515 staked ETH (3.81% of ETH supply); this materially increases BitMine’s NAV and signals aggressive treasury accumulation. Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 4.596 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of 11.5 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: BitMine completed an OTC purchase of 5,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation — a second EF-to-public-company transfer — boosting reserves and signaling institutional relationships that can facilitate further accumulation. Tom Lee’s BitMine buys 5,000 ETH from Ethereum Foundation in second OTC deal
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI exposure and accelerated ETH purchases have driven short-term momentum and buy-side interest; one report ties a double-digit intraday move to these developments. Bitmine (BMNR) Climbs 13.9% on OpenAI Exposure, Accelerated ETH Purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines (e.g., coverage of a 60k ETH step-up in holdings) have amplified investor attention and trading volume, increasing liquidity for BMNR. Bitmine Soars 11% — Tom Lee’s Ethereum Bet Just Got Even Bigger
- Neutral Sentiment: BitMine highlights staking (over 3M ETH staked) and initiatives like MAVAN staking and “moonshot” equity positions (ORBS/Beast), which diversify the NAV but add complexity to valuation. Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 4.596 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of 11.5 Billion
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial fundamentals remain weak: earlier quarterly results showed negative EPS and very large net margin losses, meaning the company depends on crypto NAV appreciation and treasury management to justify the equity valuation rather than operating profits. (Company Q4 results and filings)
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk — the push toward owning a multi-percent share of ETH supply raises execution, market-impact and regulatory scrutiny risk; if ETH price falls or selling is forced, BMNR NAV and share price could move sharply lower.
BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance
BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMNR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BitMine Immersion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BitMine Immersion Technologies
BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile
BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.
BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.
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