JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $102.52 Million Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,974,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance

BMNR stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMNR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BitMine Immersion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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