Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $89,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Clarity Wealth Development LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

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Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

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