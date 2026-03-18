JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,546 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $87,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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