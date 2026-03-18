JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $90.36 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,328,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $90,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 672,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 811,419 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 505,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 5,176.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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