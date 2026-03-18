Strategic Advocates LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

RPV opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks. RPV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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