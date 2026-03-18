JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,562,303 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,232,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $94,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,392,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,111 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 418.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,947,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 1,571,583 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The company had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.21%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

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