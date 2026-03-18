2,317 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Purchased by KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $396.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $427.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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