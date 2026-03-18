KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Buys Shares of 1,962 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $268.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.