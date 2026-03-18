VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from VinFast Auto’s conference call:

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VinFast reported record deliveries with 86,557 EVs in Q4 and 196,919 EVs for 2025, and is guiding to at least 300,000 EV deliveries in 2026 while expecting two?wheeler volumes to rise >2.5x.

EVs in Q4 and EVs for 2025, and is guiding to at least EV deliveries in 2026 while expecting two?wheeler volumes to rise >2.5x. Revenue grew to $3.6 billion (FY2025) and gross margins improved, but the company remains deeply unprofitable (Q4 net loss $1.4 billion , adjusted EBITDA still negative) and took a one?time $236 million impairment on the North Carolina project while flagging large 2026 CapEx and R&D needs that imply continued cash burn despite reported liquidity of $3.1 billion .

(FY2025) and gross margins improved, but the company remains deeply unprofitable (Q4 net loss , adjusted EBITDA still negative) and took a one?time impairment on the North Carolina project while flagging large 2026 CapEx and R&D needs that imply continued cash burn despite reported liquidity of . Management is pushing a vertically integrated, software?defined EV strategy — including EE 2.0, in?house ADAS/battery R&D and partnerships with Tensor and Autobrains — which it says will lower BOM costs, enable subscription features, and open potential tech revenue streams.

VinFast has expanded its global manufacturing footprint to four facilities with combined annual capacity of about 600,000 EVs, plans to resume North Carolina construction for a 2028 SOP, and expects scale and localization to drive further unit?cost improvements.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VinFast Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VinFast Auto

Key Stories Impacting VinFast Auto

Here are the key news stories impacting VinFast Auto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (~86% above current levels), which could attract buyers and provide a bullish anchor for the stock. Benzinga

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (~86% above current levels), which could attract buyers and provide a bullish anchor for the stock. Positive Sentiment: VinFast reported strong top-line results and operational momentum — revenue of $1.57B for Q4 beat the $1.12B consensus, and company commentary/press materials highlighted record EV deliveries and strategic progress, supporting growth expectations. Press Release / Slides

VinFast reported strong top-line results and operational momentum — revenue of $1.57B for Q4 beat the $1.12B consensus, and company commentary/press materials highlighted record EV deliveries and strategic progress, supporting growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Company released preliminary and unaudited Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results plus a slide deck and earnings call — useful for investors doing deeper diligence but not new directional news by itself. PR Newswire

Company released preliminary and unaudited Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results plus a slide deck and earnings call — useful for investors doing deeper diligence but not new directional news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcripts are available (earnings call, slide deck, and transcript) for investors who want details on margins, cash flow, production cadence and guidance assumptions. MarketBeat (earnings / transcript)

Full earnings materials and transcripts are available (earnings call, slide deck, and transcript) for investors who want details on margins, cash flow, production cadence and guidance assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/peer comparisons and third?party financial comparisons (e.g., versus ECD Automotive Design) have been published — useful context but secondary to the quarter’s core metrics. Comparison Article

Analyst/peer comparisons and third?party financial comparisons (e.g., versus ECD Automotive Design) have been published — useful context but secondary to the quarter’s core metrics. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed/was worse than expected: VinFast reported a $0.60 loss per share versus consensus loss around $0.33, a larger-than-expected quarterly loss that pressures near-term profitability expectations. Zacks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VinFast Auto by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VinFast Auto by 132.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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