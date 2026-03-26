GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $296.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.