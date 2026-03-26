Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of a proprietary 5nm AI CPU that signals technological self?reliance and potential margin upside — the XuanTie C950 is built for AI inference and cloud workloads, uses RISC?V (reducing licensing/political risk), and supports Alibaba’s vertical integration thesis. Why Alibaba’s New 5nm Chip Could Be a Game Changer
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirming the XuanTie C950 and positioning it for cloud/agentic AI workloads — reinforces credibility of the chip story and the potential to compete with large cloud players on custom silicon. Alibaba reveals new AI chip designed for ‘agents’
- Positive Sentiment: Management is making a major, explicit AI/cloud investment (covered as a ~$100 billion strategic shift), which supports the thesis that short?term profitability sacrifices are funding durable growth in high?margin cloud services. Alibaba Just Made a $100 Billion Bet on AI. Here’s What It Means for Investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: an Argus upgrade to “hold” (covered via distribution) adds support to the view that near?term weakness is priced in and consensus sees upside as investments pay off. Read More (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: New product and organizational moves — launches like Accio Work and separating AI businesses could create standalone revenue streams, but execution/timing are uncertain. Alibaba Reshapes AI With Accio Work And New Standalone Revenue Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term profitability pressure: recent quarter showed a significant decline in non?GAAP net income as Alibaba prioritizes AI/cloud investments — this explains skepticism and earnings?driven volatility. Why Alibaba’s New 5nm Chip Could Be a Game Changer
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.