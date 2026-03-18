JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $195,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $156.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

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