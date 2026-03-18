Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $115,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.73. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.
Trending Headlines about Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q3 results and AI backlog — Oracle reported one of its best quarters in 15 years with revenue and EPS beats and a massive increase in remaining performance obligations driven by AI deals, supporting a higher growth trajectory for OCI. Oracle Just Posted Its Best Quarter in 15 Years
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on the AI story — Several analysts are upbeat that Oracle is in the early innings of an AI-led growth cycle and have reiterated buys or high price targets, which supports upside if execution continues. Oracle Continues To Receive Analyst Optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and other brokers reaffirm buys / high PTs after earnings — post?earnings notes highlight cloud revenue strength and IaaS growth, which supports medium?term estimates. Earnings Beat & Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and partnership news — Oracle released Java 26 (strengthening AI/crypto developer tooling) and announced a multi?year embedded?payments collaboration with Alviere, incremental positives for platform stickiness. Oracle Releases Java 26
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target activity mixed — some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Stifel, Mizuho) while keeping Outperform/Buy ratings; signals that upside remains but expectations are being re?priced for higher capex. Stifel Cuts PT on Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Potential large layoffs reported — media reports say Oracle may cut 20k–30k jobs (up to ~18% of workforce) to fund AI data?center buildout and cost savings, raising execution and morale risk. Oracle Layoff Plan Raises Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Rising restructuring & capex / cash?burn concerns — Oracle disclosed materially higher restructuring costs (an additional ~$500M) and aggressive data?center capex, which pressures near?term free cash flow despite revenue beats. Higher Restructuring Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class action notices and lead?plaintiff deadlines — several law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs alleging misstatements about data?center capabilities and capex, creating legal overhang and potential litigation costs. Class Action Lawsuit Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Debate on Oracle’s big AI bet — critics warn the ~$50B+ AI infrastructure push could be either a masterstroke or a costly mistake if demand or margins disappoint. That debate supports higher volatility. $50 Billion AI Bet — Risk/Reward
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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