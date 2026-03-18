Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $115,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.73. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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