San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,539.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,652,000 after buying an additional 58,995,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,827,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,640,000 after acquiring an additional 107,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,728,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,902,000 after acquiring an additional 339,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,058,000.

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Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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