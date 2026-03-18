Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 53,356 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,356 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Evercore raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $4,658,788.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,462,706.70. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,674.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,965.74. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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