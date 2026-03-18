Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,323,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $205,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.18.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CVX opened at $197.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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