Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 31,493 Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 44,842.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.34 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,017.62. This represents a 4.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.4%

STC opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.98%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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