KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Purchases Shares of 7,459 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IYY opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $169.71.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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