CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Linde worth $384,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after acquiring an additional 89,129 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Linde Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LIN opened at $494.05 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $510.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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