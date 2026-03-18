Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $45.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 15.7% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,616,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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