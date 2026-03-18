JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $95,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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