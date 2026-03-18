Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 666.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.5% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 41.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,223,839,000 after buying an additional 4,984,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

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Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $198.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $326.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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