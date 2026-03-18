Analysts Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $97.97

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.9688.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of eBay from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,693.41. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 39,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Up 2.4%

eBay stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.