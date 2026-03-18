6,823 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $182.29 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

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