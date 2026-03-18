Stance Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Stance Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $523.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.36 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.27.

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Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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