Stance Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Stance Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Ulta Beauty News
Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ulta launched on TikTok Shop to expand social?selling channels and reach younger shoppers — a direct revenue?growth initiative that could help offset slowing comps. Ulta Beauty debuts on TikTok Shop to ‘drive incremental growth’ via social selling
- Positive Sentiment: Ulta added Clöud Café as its first coffee & matcha brand — a merchandising/experience win that can increase in?store dwell time and basket size. Clöud Café Enters Ulta Beauty As Its First Coffee And Matcha Brand
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating, providing some analyst support amid the selloff. Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha notes improving growth but record?low margins — a mixed read that explains both buy?and?sell reactions. Ulta Beauty: Improving Growth, Record Low Margins (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Movable Ink’s CEO appointment is unlikely to move ULTA directly but highlights broader marketing/tech changes in retail personalization. Movable Ink Appoints Adam Stambleck as CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Investor panic after Q4/guide: coverage pieces report a 10–17% drop over recent sessions as FY2026 comps guidance disappointed and margins shrank. ULTA Stock Crashes 17% as High Costs and “Global Uncertainty” Scare Investors
- Negative Sentiment: CEO warned of “global uncertainty” post?earnings; momentum scores and technical indicators turned negative, amplifying selling pressure. Ulta Beauty’s Momentum Score Loses Luster As CEO Warns Of ‘Global Uncertainty’ After Tepid Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple banks trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, TD Cowen) — signaling reduced near?term expectations from sell?side analysts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $750.00
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2%
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
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