Stance Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 373.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.3% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial set a $89.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $87,002.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,284.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,281. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.