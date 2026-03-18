YSS (NYSE:YSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.6860, with a volume of 727241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YSS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

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YSS Stock Down 5.7%

YSS Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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