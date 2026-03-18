Provident Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 3.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $43,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 65,293 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.