United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 393.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises about 1.4% of Stance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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