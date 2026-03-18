Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Sells 26,005 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,005 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 9.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $451,642,000. DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,037,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,345 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,164,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $255,540,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

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About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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