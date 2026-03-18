LifeStance Health Group (LFST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2026 – LifeStance Health Group was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to “strong-buy”.

3/6/2026 – LifeStance Health Group had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – LifeStance Health Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/26/2026 – LifeStance Health Group had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – LifeStance Health Group had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – LifeStance Health Group had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – LifeStance Health Group was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/2/2026 – LifeStance Health Group had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – LifeStance Health Group was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/23/2026 – LifeStance Health Group was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Darren M. Black sold 4,314,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $30,247,722.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,209,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,760,529.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $844,391.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,640.32. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,443,024 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,183. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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