Captrust Financial Advisors Has $135.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $135,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 398.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

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