Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.41 and traded as high as C$25.74. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$24.82, with a volume of 1,663,497 shares.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.84.

About Almonty Industries

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Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

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