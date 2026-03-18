Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.45 and traded as high as $365.79. Marubeni shares last traded at $362.17, with a volume of 13,828 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARUY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Marubeni from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marubeni in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Marubeni Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.45 and its 200-day moving average is $289.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

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Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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