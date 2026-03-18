Husnal Shah Sells 3,651 Shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Husnal Shah sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $13,618.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540.91. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Husnal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Husnal Shah sold 2,358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $9,785.70.

On Monday, March 9th, Husnal Shah sold 1,347 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $5,859.45.

Funko Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.51. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Funko had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $6.50 price target on Funko in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNKO

Funko News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Funko this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (March 12) beat consensus: Funko reported $0.05 EPS vs. $0.04 expected and revenue of $273.1M vs. $260.7M — a near?term fundamental positive that supports upside if momentum continues. Earnings & Company Page

Recent quarterly results (March 12) beat consensus: Funko reported $0.05 EPS vs. $0.04 expected and revenue of $273.1M vs. $260.7M — a near?term fundamental positive that supports upside if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FNKO from $3.50 to $4.00 but kept a “neutral” rating — a small upward revision that provides limited catalyst on its own. Goldman Sachs PT Rise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FNKO from $3.50 to $4.00 but kept a “neutral” rating — a small upward revision that provides limited catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 2,832 shares on March 16 (~$3.74 avg), trimming his stake by ~4.6%; this follows other recent sales by the CFO and can amplify near?term selling pressure. CFO Sale

CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 2,832 shares on March 16 (~$3.74 avg), trimming his stake by ~4.6%; this follows other recent sales by the CFO and can amplify near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Director Andrew David Oddie sold large blocks on March 13 and 16 (4,844 @ $4.13 and 6,250 @ $3.71), cutting his holding ~7–8% — another sizable officer/director reduction that may weigh on investor confidence. Oddie SEC Filing

Director Andrew David Oddie sold large blocks on March 13 and 16 (4,844 @ $4.13 and 6,250 @ $3.71), cutting his holding ~7–8% — another sizable officer/director reduction that may weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Insider Husnal Shah sold on March 13 and 16 (2,358 @ $4.15 and 3,651 @ $3.73), cutting ownership by double?digit percentages — multiple insiders reducing stakes increases the appearance of coordinated or conviction?weakening selling. Shah SEC Filing

Institutional Trading of Funko

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,853,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Funko by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 724,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Funko by 33.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

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Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

Further Reading

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